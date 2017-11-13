Murphy and Reidy called into Ireland camp

13/11/2017
Following Saturday's physical Guinness Series encounter against South Africa at the Aviva Stadium there are a few players who will either be managed or require further medical investigation.
Peter O'Mahony received a number of stitches to his ear.
John Ryan presented with a calf injury following the game. He will rehab in Munster this week.
The remainder of the match day 23 emerged with the usual bumps and bruises but are expected to be fit to train this week.
Jordi Murphy and Sean Reidy have joined the squad following injuries to Tommy O'Donnell and Dan Leavy which ruled them out of selection this week.
Keith Earls has returned to Munster where he will rehab his hamstring injury.
Ireland's next game in the Guinness Series at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday 18th against Fiji is now also a 51,000 sell-out.