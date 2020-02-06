New contract for James Ryan

06/02/2020
Ireland lock James Ryan has signed a three year IRFU contract up to the end of the 2022/23 season.
James made his Ireland debut at 20 years of age coming off the bench against the USA in the Red Bull Arena, New Jersey in 2017. He would score his first international try less than 60 seconds later.
Ryan has gone on to become a fixture in the Irish pack winning 24 caps including four starts in Ireland’s Grand Slam Six Nations campaign of 2018. Later that year he would play every minute of the three Test Tour of Australia.
Ryan, who captained the Ireland U20s to the final of the 2016 World Rugby U20 Championships in Manchester, made his senior Leinster debut against the Dragons in September 2017. With Leinster he has won a Heineken European Champions Cup (2018) and two Guinness PRO14 titles (2018, 2019). He has made 37 appearances for Leinster scoring two tries.
IRFU High Performance Director, David Nucifora commented, "James is still a young man but he has delivered consistent high level performances for both Ireland and Leinster. He is growing into a leadership role with the national team and has a big future for both Ireland and Leinster."
James Ryan commented, "I am delighted to sign an IRFU contract. A lot has been packed into the start of my professional career with both Ireland and Leinster and there has been some great success and a few disappointments but I am involved in two very exciting squads that want to be challenging for trophies."