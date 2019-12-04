Paul Dean steps down

04/12/2019
Paul Dean has announced that he has stepped down as Ireland team manager.
Paul worked alongside Joe Schmidt through three Guinness Six Nations Championships - including the Grand Slam in 2018 - two summer tours, including the historic test series win in Australia - and seven GUINNESS Series fixtures, including a home win over New Zealand.
Paul has dedicated a huge part of his life to rugby, having played at the first Rugby World Cup in 1987 he departs his team manger role following the 2019 tournament, some 32 years later.
Commenting on his time as Ireland Team Manager, he said;
“I have enjoyed working with all the team, management, players and administrators at the IRFU for the past three seasons. The Grand Slam, the victory in Australia and the home win over New Zealand are obvious stand-out moments, but even when things were not going our way it was a privilege to work alongside this great team of people.
Over the past few weeks I have concluded that as the team enters another four-year cycle, to France 2023, it is time for me to step away.
I wish Andy and all the management and players the very best for the years ahead and I thank my family for allowing me the time to work with a great Irish team.”