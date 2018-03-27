Su Carty appointed to World Rugby council

27/03/2018
The IRFU are pleased to announce the appointment of Su Carty as a representative to the World Rugby Council, following World Rugby's historic decision to invite unions to appoint an additional (female) member to the council.
Su's involvement in rugby spans decades as a player, referee and administrator. Su is former IWRFU president and World Rugby Women's Development Manager and she is currently spearheading the ongoing IRFU women's strategic review with Mary Quinn.
IRFU Chairman Declan Madden said, "The IRFU are delighted to appoint Su as a representative of the IRFU to World Rugby Council. Su has a rich background in the game and has done fantastic work in the promotion of the women's game across the world.
Su is a great role model and we hope more women will be inspired by her to get involved in rugby, at every level of the game.”
Su Carty said, "I am very proud to have been asked by the IRFU committee to take on this role. The women's game continues to grow and with that growth comes opportunity for more women to get involved in our great game.
Sport brings people together like nothing else, and we are lucky in Ireland to have such passionate and committed players, coaches, volunteers and fans, and I hope that our work can encourage more women and girls to join this fantastic sport that delivers such rich experiences and values for all.”