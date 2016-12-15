Test dates confirmed for Summer tour 2017

15/12/2016
The Japan Rugby Football Union has confirmed the dates of Ireland's two Tests against the Brave Blossoms in June 2017.
The first Test will take place on Saturday 17th June with the second Test following a week later on Saturday 24th June. Japan recorded one of the most memorable victories in Rugby World Cup history when they defeated South Africa 34-32 in Brighton at RWC15. Japan, who stand in 11th position in the World Rugby rankings, came close to a famous result against Wales at the Prinicipality Stadium in November where they lost 33-30 to a last minute drop goal.
Japan will also play Romania on Saturday 10th June before the two Tests against Ireland.
Japan Head Coach, Jamie Joseph, said, "Romania will be a first experience for a lot of the players and staff come June 2017. None of the coaching staff and many of the players have yet to experience playing the Romanians who are renowned to be very physical opponents. The match precedes 2 test matches v Ireland and will be 1 of 3 great test matches for the new Japan team.”
Japan RFU will confirm match venues and times in due course with ticket information being announced after March 2017.
IRELAND Summer Tour of Japan
Japan v IRELAND, Saturday 17th June, 2017
Japan v IRELAND, Saturday 24th June, 2017
Head-to-head encounters: IRELAND v Japan
1985/5/26 Japan 13-48 IRELAND @Japan – Nagai Stadium *
1985/6/2 Japan 15-33 IRELAND @Japan – Chichibunomiya *
1991/10/9 Japan 16-32 IRELAND @Ireland (RWC1991 – Lansdowne Road
1995/5/31 Japan 28-50 IRELAND @South Africa (RWC1995 – Vodacom Park
2000/11/11 Japan 9-78 IRELAND @Ireland – Lansdowne Road
2005/6/12 Japan 12-44 IRELAND @Japan – Nagai Stadium
2005/6/19 Japan 18-47 IRELAND @Japan – Chichibunomiya
*Non-cap matches