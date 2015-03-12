The pain forgotten with one embrace

12/03/2015
If ever the Ireland team needed an inspirational hug, Jennifer Malone from Clane, Co Kildare was on hand today to administer said inspiration.
Jennifer Malone hugs Martin Moore, left, and Tadhg Furlong at the Ireland training session in Carton House
Jennifer is well known in the Clane area, vocal as a ‘Lilly White’ supporter, she is equally passionate about the oval ball and today she had the chance to mingle with the Irish players as they took time out of their training to meet the young Kildare woman.
Peter O'Mahony - time for a hug
It was a tough training session but judging by the look on the players faces, Jennifer has certainly worked her magic, the pains and strains of training were temporarily forgotten as the players chatted and posed with Jennifer.
Sean O'Brien and Jennifer pose for a selfie
In line to receive his 100th cap... Paul O'Connell gives his hat to Jennifer
Mr Dancing feet himself (Simon Zebo), stops for a picture with Jennifer