Women and U20 games postponed

11/03/2020
Further to yesterday’s Press Release announcing the postponement of the Guinness Six Nations match between France and Ireland, Six Nations can now confirm that The Women and U20 matches between the two countries have also been postponed.
The Wales V Scotland Guinness Six Nations and U20 matches will go ahead as scheduled.
Discussions with Unions and Federations are ongoing as it is of the utmost importance to find suitable dates for rescheduled matches while respecting the values and integrity of our Championship.