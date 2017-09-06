Leinster appoint new commercial head

06/09/2017
Leinster Rugby have this morning confirmed that Kevin Quinn has been appointed as the new Head of Commercial and Marketing.
Quinn takes over from Paul Dermody who has joined Horse Racing Ireland, and will join his new colleagues in UCD this week.
Speaking to leinsterrugby.ie, Leinster Rugby CEO Mick Dawson said, "Kevin brings with him a wealth of experience in a commercial capacity having set up his own consultancy some years ago working in the sports events industry. He is also very well versed from a strategic and management point of view having worked in areas as diverse as sports casting to ticketing to video content production.
"Paul Dermody left behind him a very strong body of work and Leinster Rugby is in a strong position but there are always opportunities and exciting projects like the RDS redevelopment and I know that Kevin is looking forward to working with the team already in place in helping to drive Leinster forward.”
A graduate of D.I.T. Kevin St, Quinn was founder and CEO of Ticéad Ltd, a company delivering sports event software. He was also founder and CEO of Servecast Ltd, a bespoke online video solutions company. Servecast was later acquired by Level 3 Communications where he acted as as VP of Commercial Strategy and Business Development for a number of years post-acquisition.
Speaking from his new base in UCD, Quinn said, "This was a massively exciting opportunity for me to join an already strong team in Leinster Rugby.
"As a Leinster Season Ticket Holder, I'm already well aware of the huge body of work that the commercial and marketing team deliver on a week to week basis and I look forward to complimenting their strengths with my own and to adding to what is already a dynamic team.
"It's an exciting time for everyone involved with Leinster Rugby with the expansion of the Guinness PRO14 championship and the excitement that a new Champions Cup season will bring. I look forward to working with all our existing sponsors, partners and the OLSC as we look to drive the organisation forward behind the scenes.”