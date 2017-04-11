Leinster call supporters to back Debra Ireland

11/04/2017
Leinster Rugby supporters that take part in the VHI Women's Mini Marathon are being offered the chance to travel with the team to a Guinness PRO12 away match on a private jet and in doing so, help children with the incredibly painful butterfly skin disease EB (epidermolysis bullosa).
One of Leinster Rugby's charity partners, Debra Ireland, the charity that supports people with EB, is calling for volunteers to sign-up for the Women's Mini Marathon taking place in Dublin on June 5 and to run on behalf of Debra Ireland.
And those volunteers could win a super trip to Leinster's first away game of the 2017/18 Guiness PRO12 season next autumn, including four star hotel accommodation and a private jet trip with the team, courtesy of Joe Walsh Tours.
EB (epidermolysis bullosa) is a genetic condition that causes the skin, both inside and out, to blister and wound at the slightest touch. There is currently no known cure and the only treatment is constant painful bandaging of the skin.
"Last year we lost three of our little superheroes, eight-year-old Liam and babies Éanna and Lola to EB," said Debra Ireland's Judith Gilsenan.
"We want to honour their memories by ensuring that every child with EB gets as much care and support as possible."
Debra is trying to raise vital funds to help children and families with EB by providing day to day family support, nursing expertise and funding research to find a better treatments and possible cures.
"We receive no guaranteed state funding so we rely on people to help us keep our services and vital research going," said Judith.
"We are asking volunteers to sign up for Debra Ireland in the VHI Women's Mini Marathon and raise €100.
"All of our mini marathon volunteers will be entered into a draw for a chance to win this fabulous away trip with the Leinster Rugby team."
To register and receive your Debra Ireland fundraising pack call Lyndsey at Debra Ireland on (01) 412 6924, or register online at www.debraireland.org.