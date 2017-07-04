Leinster pre-season schedule

04/07/2017
Leinster Rugby will play three pre-season friendly fixtures this August, two of which will be played at home.
The first friendly will be played on Friday, 11th August, away to USA Perpignan at 8pm (local time) at the Aimé Giral Stadium.
Leinster last faced Perpignan, who currently play in French rugby's PRO D2, in the semi-finals of the 2003 Heineken Cup at Lansdowne Road which Perpignan won 14-21.
The following Friday Leo Cullen's men will return home to face Gloucester Rugby at St Mary's RFC (KO 7.30pm).
Leinster faced Gloucester in pre-season action last year at Tallaght Stadium with the province coming out on top, 26-24.
An eventful match in Tallaght saw Nick McCarthy cross for two tries, with Adam Byrne and Rory O'Loughlin also getting on the scoresheet. Read the match report.
The final pre-season friendly will take place the following Friday in Donnybrook Stadium with Bath Rugby providing the opposition.
A youthful Leinster side faced an experienced Bath outfit featuring the likes of George Ford at Donnybrook last year. Read the match report.
That game, which ended in a 19-39 defeat, also saw the then newly arrived Jamison Gibson-Park start in a half-back partnership with Joey Carbery.
That game saw a number of young players shine as they carried their positive form throughout pre-season into the final game and into the regular season campaign.
Tickets for the Bank of Ireland Pre-season Friendlies against Gloucester and Bath are available from €10 for adults and €5 for children and are on sale now from Ticketmaster.ie.
Bank of Ireland Pre-season Friendly fixtures
USA Perpignan v Leinster Rugby - Friday, 11th August, Aimé Giral Stadium (KO 8pm local)
Leinster Rugby v Gloucester Rugby - Friday, 18th August, St Mary's RFC (KO 7.30pm)
Leinster Rugby v Bath Rugby - Friday, 25th August, Donnybrook Stadium (KO 7.30pm)