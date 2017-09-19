Leinster squad update

19/09/2017
Leinster Rugby Backs Coach Girvan Dempsey issued a squad update to media from the team hotel in Cape Town this morning ahead of the Round 4, Guinness PRO14 game against the Toyota Cheetahs on Friday (Kick Off: 7.00pm - live on SKY Sports).
There were a few bangs and bruises from the game at the weekend against the Southern Kings with Ross Byrne the most notable. He suffered a contusion to his ankle but is due to be available for selection this week.
There was good news for the returning Noel Reid, Jordi Murphy, Dave Kearney and Joey Carbery who all came through their first game back from injury with no ill effects and are all due to be available for selection this week.
Dempsey did though confirm that Fergus McFadden had a sore hamstring from training last week so wasn't considered for selection for the Southern Kings and would be assessed further this week.
He also gave an update on the wellbeing of both Rob Kearney and Dan Leavy. Kearney was withdrawn at half time against Cardiff Blues with a hamstring injury and has been ruled out for between six to eight weeks. While Leavy was withdrawn during the second half of the same game with an ankle injury. Leavy had surgery on his ankle last week and has been ruled out for up to eight weeks.
There were no updates on the following players:
Jamie Heaslip (lower back), Richardt Strauss (knee), Tom Daly (knee), Peadar Timmins (quad), Robbie Henshaw (pectoral muscle), Johnny Sexton (wrist and ankle), Tadhg Furlong (thumb), Seán O'Brien (shoulder) and Garry Ringrose (shoulder).
Meanwhile prop forward Cian Healy has re-joined the squad following his being asked to leave the flight ahead of take-off on route to Capetown.
A Statement read:
Leinster Rugby can confirm that Cian Healy was asked to leave yesterday (Sunday) afternoon's flight from Port Elizabeth to Cape Town.
The issue related to a misunderstanding around the use of a laptop during the approach to take off.
Cian disembarked the plane and took the next available flight to Cape Town with the same airline. Cian apologised sincerely to all concerned at the time for any inconvenience caused.
He re-joined the squad last night in Cape Town and trained today in Bishop's College.