Leinster team to play Connacht

14/04/2017
Leo Cullen has named the Leinster Rugby 23 to face Connacht Rugby in Round 20 of the Guinness PRO12 tomorrow at the Sportsground (KO 7.35pm, live TG4).
There are 11 changes to the starting XV from last weekend's last-gasp win over Ospreys at the Liberty Stadium, which gave Leinster a nine-point gap to the third-placed Welsh region in the Guinness PRO12 table.
Rhys Ruddock moves to number 8 and will captain the side, with Dominic Ryan coming at blindside flanker and Josh van der Flier once again starting at openside.
An all-new tight five has been selected for this weekend's test in Galway.
Ross Molony and Hayden Triggs make up the second row pairing, with Cian Healy, James Tracy and Mike Ross starting in the front row.
Zane Kirchner and Rory O'Loughlin are the only two backs retained from last weekend's win.
Kirchner shifts from outside centre to full-back and O'Loughlin will start in the number 13 shirt, partnered by Noel Reid in midfield. Dave Kearney and Adam Byrne complete the back three.
Luke McGrath and Ross Byrne make up Leinster's starting half-back pairing.
A win for Leinster in Galway could secure a home semi-final in the Guinness PRO12 Final Series if Ospreys don't win their Judgement Day match against Cardiff Blues, and Scarlets fail to take maximum points from their game against Dragons.
Leinster Rugby (caps in brackets)
15. Zane Kirchner (84)
14. Adam Byrne (20)
13. Rory O'Loughlin (18)
12. Noel Reid (79)
11. Dave Kearney (110)
10. Ross Byrne (20)
9. Luke McGrath (71)
1. Cian Healy (169)
2. James Tracy (38)
3. Mike Ross (150)
4. Ross Molony (40)
5. Hayden Triggs (27)
6. Dominic Ryan (111)
7. Josh van der Flier (41)
8. Rhys Ruddock (127) Captain
Replacements
16. Sean Cronin (126)
17. Peter Dooley (35)
18. Michael Bent (83)
19. Ian Nagle (9)
20. Peadar Timmins (6)
21. Nick McCarthy (5)
22. Tom Daly (7)
23. Barry Daly (9)
Connacht team to play Leinster
15 Tiernan O’Halloran (124)
14 Niyi Adeolokun (55)
13 Bundee Aki (58)
12 Craig Ronaldson (64)
11 Danie Poolman (82)
10 Jack Carty (78)
9 Kieran Marmion (118)
1 Denis Buckley (115)
2 Dave Heffernan (81)
3 Finlay Bealham (79)
4 Quinn Roux (54)
5 Andrew Browne (152)
6 Eoin McKeon (104)
7 Jake Heenan (51)
8 John Muldoon (299) (captain)
Replacements:
16 Shane Delahunt (25)
17 JP Cooney (47
18 Dominic Robertson-McCoy (8)
19 Sean O’Brien (36)
20 Naulia Dawai (10)
21 Caolin Blade (42)
22 Steve Crosbie (2)
23 Eoin Griffin (76)