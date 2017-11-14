Lowe arrives in Leinster

14/11/2017
New Leinster Rugby signing James Lowe has arrived at the province ahead of a busy festive fixture schedule.
Lowe began his first week of training with Leinster Rugby this week in preparation for the Guinness PRO14 match against Dragons at the RDS Arena on 24th November.
Leinster then face English champions Exeter Chiefs at Aviva Stadium on 16th December in a crucial Champions Cup clash, before back-to-back games at the RDS Arena against Connacht and Ulster on New Year's Day and 6th January.
Lowe arrives from the Super Rugby side the Chiefs, who reached the semi-finals of the southern hemisphere competition this year. Lowe played in 16 Super Rugby matches this year, scoring 11 tries.
After the Super Rugby season finished Lowe competed in the New Zealand Provincial competition, the Mitre 10 Cup, helping the Tasman Makos to reach the final.