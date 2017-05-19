Mike McCarthy retires from Rugby

19/05/2017
Leinster Rugby have today confirmed that influential lock forward Mike McCarthy has taken the decision to retire from rugby with immediate effect.
Leinster and Ireland lock Mike McCarthy has announced that he is to retire from rugby with immediate effect due to an elbow injury that is worse than first realised.
McCarthy, who joined Leinster from Connacht in 2013 went on to play 77 times for the province.
Mike made his Ireland debut in 2011 and played 19 times for his country.
As a result of this decision to retire, Mike will not as a result be joining Narbonne in the summer.