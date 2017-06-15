O'Mahony to skipper Lions against Maori All Blacks

15/06/2017
PETER O'MAHONY will captain the British & Irish Lions against the Maori All Blacks at Rotorua International Stadium on Saturday.
The Munster skipper follows Sam Warburton, Ken Owens and Alun Wyn Jones in leading the 2017 Lions in what has been billed the '4th Test'.
Head Coach Warren Gatland said: "At this stage of the Tour it is important to build on the foundations that have been laid in the last few weeks.
"We were obviously disappointed with the loss against the Highlanders and realise that we need to improve in several areas, including our discipline, but we feel that overall we are building well towards the Test matches.
"Every game is a big challenge, which is what we wanted, and this is an experienced Lions team with eight of the starting 15 involved in the last Test in Australia in 2013.”
Gatland added: "Peter is a proven captain with Munster. He never takes a backward step and we believe that those leadership qualities will serve us well on Saturday against a quality and determined Maori All Blacks team.”
British & Irish Lions
(v Maori All Blacks, Saturday, June 17, Rotorua International Stadium, 7.35pm NZST/8.35am BST)
15. Leigh Halfpenny – Toulon, Wales, #775
14. Anthony Watson – Bath Rugby, England, #816
13. Jonathan Davies – Scarlets, Wales, #778
12. Ben Te'o – Worcester Warriors, England, #815
11. George North – Northampton Saints, England, #792
10. Johnny Sexton – Leinster, Ireland, #791
9. Conor Murray – Munster, Ireland, #790
1. Mako Vunipola – Saracens, England, #787
2. Jamie George – Saracens, England, #818
3. Tadhg Furlong – Leinster, Ireland, #817
5. George Kruis – Saracens, England, #819
6. Peter O'Mahony (capt) – Munster, Ireland, #833
7. Sean O'Brien – Leinster, Ireland, #796
8. Taulupe Faletau – Bath Rugby, Wales, #779
Replacements
16. Ken Owens – Scarlets, Wales, #829
17. Jack McGrath – Leinster, Ireland, #827
18. Kyle Sinckler – Harlequins, England, #814
19. Iain Henderson – Ulster, Ireland, #808
20. Sam Warburton – Cardiff Blues, Wales, #800
21. Greig Laidlaw – Gloucester Rugby, Scotland, #810
22. Dan Biggar – Ospreys, Wales, #821
23. Elliot Daly – Wasps, England, #822