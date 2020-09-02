Conor Gilsenan forced to retire

02/09/2020
Irish back row forward Conor Gilsenan has been forced to retire from the sport with immediate effect due to medical reasons, following six seasons with the Exiles.
Joining from Leinster ahead of the 2014/15 season, the Mullingar native has gone on to make over 70 appearances for the club, crossing for six tries.
Gilsenan appeared five times for Irish this season in the Premiership Rugby Cup and the European Challenge Cup, his final appearance coming against Bayonne at the Madejski Stadium.
Playing most of his rugby at openside flanker, the 27-year-old captained the Exiles on a number of occasions during his time with the club.
London Irish Director of Rugby, Declan Kidney, said “Conor is everything that is good about London Irish, always very welcoming, positive and determined.
“In a club of Exiles, he welcomed everyone with open arms and as hard as he worked on the pitch, where he gave every minute everything he had, he did likewise off the pitch by continually looking out for his fellow players and clubmates.
“All at London Irish thank Conor for his dedicated service and wish him the very best for his future.”
“It is with a heavy heart that I am wrapping up my career in rugby and my time with London Irish. A club that quickly became my adopted home over the past 6 years” said Conor.
“I have played with some incredible players, built relationships with extraordinary people and represented a special club with great supporters. Thanks to everyone who played a part in my time at Irish, fond memories I will take with me for a lifetime. The future is bright for the club with the move back to London on the horizon and I look forward to supporting the boys in Brentford.”