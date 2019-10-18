Gilsean and Jackson named in Exiles team to play Wasps

18/10/2019
London Irish return to Gallagher Premiership action this Sunday with a trip to the Ricoh Arena to take on Wasps, live on BT Sport (kick-off 3pm).
Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi, Saia Fainga’a and Ollie Hoskins are named in the front row with Franco van der Merwe and Ruan Botha forming an all-South African second row partnership. Matt Rogerson, Blair Cowan and Albert Tuisue are the back row trio.
Scott Steele and Paddy Jackson start at scrum-half and fly-half respectively, with Terrence Hepetema and Curtis Rona in the midfield. Ollie Hassell-Collins, Ben Loader and Tom Parton link-up to make the back three.
Ross McMillan, Harry Elrington and Lovejoy Chawatama are the front row replacements with George Nott and Conor Gilsenan covering the back five positions of the forward pack. Ben Meehan, Stephen Myler and Matt Williams are named amongst the back replacements.
London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney said: “The squad have worked hard in training this week and are excited at the challenge of facing Wasps on Sunday. Wasps had a good win over Worcester last weekend, so we are aware of the task we face and what is required if we are to get a result.”
London Irish
15 Tom Parton,
14 Ben Loader,
13 Curtis Rona,
12 Terrence Hepetema,
11 Ollie Hassell-Collins,
10 Paddy Jackson,
9 Scott Steele,
1 Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi,
2 Saia Fainga’a,
3 Oliver Hoskins,
4 Franco van der Merwe ©,
5 Ruan Botha,
6 Matt Rogerson,
7 Blair Cowan,
8 Albert Tuisue
Replacements: 16 Ross McMillan, 17 Harry Elrington, 18 Lovejoy Chawatama, 19 George Nott, 20 Conor Gilsenan, 21 Ben Meehan, 22 Stephen Myler, 23 Matt Williams