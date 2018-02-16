Conway and Fitzgerald commit to Munster

16/02/2018
Andrew Conway and Stephen Fitzgerald are the latest duo to sign contracts with Munster Rugby and the IRFU.
Currently in his fifth season with the province, Conway has signed a two-year deal that will see him remain in red until at least June 2020. The 26-year-old winger/fullback, who made his debut against Zebre in September 2013, is drawing closer to the century mark after making 91 appearances for the province. With 28 tries to his name, he finished last year’s campaign as the province’s leading try scorer of the season with 11 tries.
He made his international debut in Ireland’s win over England at the Aviva Stadium in the 2017 Six Nations, and has lined out in green on six occasions, scoring one try.
22-year-old Fitzgerald has put pen to paper to extend his development contract for a further year. The fullback/winger who is a graduate of the Munster Academy has made three appearances for the province, scoring one try on his debut when starting against Ospreys in September 2015.