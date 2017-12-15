JP Ferreira Confirmed As Defence Coach

15/12/2017
Munster Rugby and the IRFU can confirm that JP Ferreira will join the province as Defence Coach having signed a contract until June 2020.
The 34-year-old makes the move from Super Rugby side Lions Rugby where he held the position of Defence Coach since 2013, helping the side to a Currie Cup Championship in 2015 and consecutive Super Rugby finals in the last two years.
After a decade working with the South African club across a number of coaching and analyst roles Ferreira is expected to commence working with Head Coach Johann van Graan, Forwards Coach Jerry Flannery and Backline and Attack Coach Felix Jones from next week.
Commenting on the appointment Head Coach Johann van Graan said, “We are delighted that JP is joining our coaching team. He is a great coach that has been very successful at Super Rugby level, getting his side to finals with an excellent defence record. He also has test match experience from his time working with the Springboks during the November internationals last year so brings a great amount of knowledge and experience with him.
“I believe JP will fit in perfectly here at Munster and we look forward to his arrival.”