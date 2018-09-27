Kleyn Signs Three-Year Contract Extension

27/09/2018
Munster Rugby and the IRFU are pleased to confirm Jean Kleyn has signed a three-year contract extension that will see him remain with the province until June 2022.
The 25-year-old South African lock joined the club just over two years ago and made his Munster debut in September 2016. Kleyn has scored six tries in 42 appearances for the province.
The powerful second row earned his first Munster Player of the Year nomination last season after an outstanding campaign that saw him make 25 appearances, including 23 starts.
Video | Jean Kleyn Speaks About Contract Extension: