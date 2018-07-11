Munster confirm Academy places

11/07/2018
Eight players have been added to the Greencore Munster Rugby Academy ahead of the 2018/19 season.
The Year One recruits include Thomas Ahern (Waterpark), Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen), Jack Daly (Garryowen), Ben Healy (Glenstal), James French (UCC), Sean French (PBC), Eoghan Clarke (Wanderers) and Jonathan Wren (PBC).
As the province’s pathway continues to produce players from across the clubs and schools, two of the new additions are products of the province’s Regional Development Squads with Thomas Ahern from Dungarvan and Jack Daly from Castleisland both named.
Daly most recently made his Ireland U20s debut at the World Rugby Championship in France and joins fellow Ireland U20s representatives Diarmuid Barron, James French and Eoghan Clarke in the latest intake.
As previously confirmed three Academy players have already joined the senior ranks this summer with Calvin Nash, Liam O’Connor, and Academy Player of the Year Fineen Wycherley all promoted.
2018/19 Greencore Munster Rugby Academy
Year 3:
Gavin Coombes (Backrow/Young Munster), Shane Daly (Centre/Cork Con), Sean O’Connor (Lock/Garryowen).
Year 2:
Craig Casey (Scrumhalf/Shannon), Liam Coombes (Back three/Garryowen), Keynon Knox (Prop/UL Bohs), James McCarthy (Fullback/UL Bohs), Alex McHenry (Centre/Cork Con), Matt More (Centre/Garryowen), Jack O’Sullivan (Back row/UCC), Jack Stafford (Scrumhalf/Shannon), Alan Tynan (Full-back/Young Munster).
Year 1:
Thomas Ahern (Lock/Waterpark), Diarmuid Barron (Hooker/Garryowen), Jack Daly (Back-row/Garryowen), Ben Healy (Out-half/Glenstal), James French (Prop/UCC), Sean French (Centre/PBC), Eoghan Clarke (Hooker/Wanderers), Jonathan Wren (Back three/PBC).