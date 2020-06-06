Munster confirm departing players

06/06/2020
Munster Rugby can confirm that Seán O’Connor, Darren O’Shea and Ciaran Parker will depart the province at the end of this season, while Brian Scott has been forced to retire from the professional game.
Brian Scott, who last lined out for the province in November 2018, has been advised to retire on medical grounds due to a foot ligament injury sustained while in AIL action for Cork Constitution in December 2018.
A product of PBC and Dolphin, he joined the Greencore Munster Rugby Academy in 2013 and scored two tries in 26 appearances for the province.
A former Ireland U20 international, Scott made his senior debut against Scarlets in September 2016 and his Champions Cup debut against Glasgow at Thomond Park the following month.
In 2017, the 27-year-old started every game of Munster A’s British and Irish Cup-winning campaign, and lined out for the Barbarians against Tonga at Thomond Park.
Scott is expected to take up a coaching role with one of the province’s AIL clubs next season.
Speaking about his retirement, Scott said: "I’m devastated to be finishing my career prematurely. The last 15 months have been incredibly testing and unfortunately I did not come out on the right side of it.
"I have great confidence in knowing the medical team and I have tried and given everything to this and done everything possible to regain full fitness. I have huge gratitude for the physios and the doctors for everything they did for me.
"I look back at my journey through rugby with great happiness. From my club games, school games in PBC and coming up through the Munster Rugby system. It was a childhood dream of mine to play for Munster Rugby and I’m incredibly proud to say I got to do so. I grew up attending Munster matches with my grandad and the club and its fans will always have a special place in my heart. I am first and foremost a Munster man.
"Throughout my career I have been supported and helped by many people. I would like to thank my family, my girlfriend, my friends, my team-mates and the coaches who have guided me from the beginning. They have all helped me personally develop and I can’t thank them enough for that.
"My time with Munster has meant everything to me and I look forward to continuing to support Munster Rugby. I wish all my team-mates the greatest success in the coming years."
Munster Head Coach Johann van Graan said: "I want to wish Brian all the best for the future and thank him for everything he has done for Munster.
"It’s a difficult time for any player to have to finish early through injury, but Brian should be very proud of everything he has achieved in representing the province."
Academy graduate Seán O’Connor, who can play in the second row and back row, made nine Munster appearances since earning his debut against the Maori All Blacks in 2016.
A product of Cashel RFC and Rockwell College, the 23-year-old helped the Ireland U20s to the runners-up spot at the 2016 Junior World Championship and has lined out extensively for Garryowen in the AIL this season. O’Connor will play Championship rugby in England next season.
Lock Darren O’Shea scored two tries in 44 Munster appearances and made his debut against Edinburgh in September 2016.
O’Shea joined the Munster Rugby Academy in 2013 before spending the following two seasons at Worcester Warriors, helping them win promotion to the Premiership, and rejoining the province in 2016.
A product of Crosshaven RFC, the 27-year-old played a key role in Munster A’s successful British & Irish Cup campaign in 2017.
A former Ireland U19 international, O’Shea made his Champions Cup debut against Leicester Tigers at Thomond Park in December 2017.
Tighthead prop Ciaran Parker make 13 appearances for Munster since joining from Sale Sharks in 2017.
A former England U20 international, Parker made his Munster debut against Benetton Treviso in September 2017.
The 24-year-old made his Champions Cup debut against Castres Olympique in December 2018 and appeared in the 2017/18 Guinness PRO14 knockout clashes against Edinburgh and Leinster.
Parker will join O’Connor in playing in the English Championship next season.
Head Coach Johann van Graan said: "I would like to take this opportunity to thank Ciaran, Darren and Sean for their time with the province.
"We wish them all the best with their future rugby careers and wish them continued success."
Confirmed Departing Players:
Sammy Arnold
Arno Botha
Seán O'Connor
Darren O'Shea
Conor Oliver
Ciaran Parker
Forced to Retire:
Tyler Bleyendaal
Brian Scott