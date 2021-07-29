Munster pre-season games confirmed

29/07/2021
Munster Rugby can confirm that the province will play two pre-season fixtures ahead of the 2021/22 campaign against Premiership clubs Bath and Exeter Chiefs.
Munster host Bath at Thomond Park on Saturday, September 4, before travelling to Devon for a clash with Exeter Chiefs the following Saturday, September 11.
Both games kick-off at 3pm and will provide preparation for the upcoming season with the first round of United Rugby Championship fixtures scheduled for the final weekend of September.
Ticket details for the home game with Bath will be confirmed in due course as we adhere to all government guidelines.
Saturday 4th September
Munster v Bath, Thomond Park, 3pm;
Ticket details to follow.
Saturday 11th September
Exeter Chiefs v Munster, Sandy Park, 3pm;
Tickets available here via https://www.exeterchiefs.co.uk/