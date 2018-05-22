Munster sign Botha from London Irish

22/05/2018
Munster Rugby and the IRFU can confirm the one-year signing of South African back row Arno Botha.
The 26-year-old, currently with London Irish, will join the province at the beginning of the 2018/19 season, subject to medical clearance and obtaining a work permit.
Botha, an explosive ball carrier who plays flanker and number eight, played his entire professional career with the Blue Bulls before moving to London in January.
A former South Africa U20s captain, he featured for the Springboks on two occasions in 2013.
Commenting on the signing, Head Coach Johann van Graan said: “In building our squad for next season I believe Arno will be a great addition to our side, adding further depth and strength to our back row options.
“From my time with the Bulls and South Africa I have first-hand experience of what Arno is capable of. A physical ball carrier and lineout jumper, he leads by example with his work-rate, commitment and physicality, and we look forward to welcoming him to the province.”