Rory Burke signs for Nottingham from Munster

17/05/2017
Nottingham Rugby are pleased to announce the capture of tighthead prop Rory Burke, from PRO12 table-toppers Munster, on a one-year deal.
The 23 year-old will join the Green & Whites for the start of pre-season training next month, after a successful season with the Irish provincial giants, where he made his PRO12 debut and picked up a British & Irish Cup winners medal.
Standing at 183cms tall and weighing in at 118kgs, the Cork-born forward played in every game of the Ireland Under-20s' 2014 Six Nations campaign, before making his B&I Cup debut for Munster 'A', in April of the same year.
Burke then recently made his full Munster debut in a 34-14 win at Treviso last month, as well as featuring in Munster 'A's B&I Cup final win against Jersey Reds, making at total of 13 appearances in the B&I Cup, scoring 1 try.
Nottingham Head Coach Ian Costello, who had previously worked with Burke during his time at Munster, was delighted to have added the promising young prop to his squad, and said:
"One of the key targets for us in the off-season was to strengthen our front five, we've managed to do that but we felt that we needed a third quality tighthead there to give us the depth to be competitive throughout the season and Rory very much does that.
"I know him well, he's a young player with a lot of potential, he's a good size, a very strong technical scrummager. He's played against Jersey, Ealing, twice against Doncaster, twice against Rotherham and it was very easy for us to gauge how competitive he was against some of the stronger teams in our division. I think he'll benefit hugely from playing fifteen to twenty games at this level next season and contribute a huge amount to the squad and the club's ambitions moving forward.”
Burke becomes the club's seventh new signing, ahead of the 2017/18 season, following the capture of hooker James Penman (Darlington Mowden Park), fly half Tiff Eden (Worcester Warriors), fullback Sean Scanlon (Doncaster Knights), lock Danny Qualter (Connacht), whilst hooker Jake Farnworth and scrum half Alex Crocker have joined the squad via the joint-programme with Nottingham Trent University.
The new signings will join players halfway through their two-year deals - Jimmy Stevens, Ben Hooper, Tom Holmes, Ben Morris, Vili Hakalo and Captain Matt Everard.
Last season's academy graduate, scrum half Jacob Nash also returns to the squad for the new campaign, alongside other returnees - Murray McConnell, Darryl Veenendaal, Shane Buckley, Josh Poullet, Billy Robinson, Tom West, Will Stuart, Kieran Davies, Josh Skelcey, Jordan Coghlan, Oli Evans, Gearoid Lyons, Ben Brownlie, Jack Spittle, Joe Cobden, David Williams, Calum Hall, Tim Cardall, Alex Goble, Will Sutton, Jamie Jack and Ben Davis-Moore.