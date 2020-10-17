4 week suspension for Sam Lousi

17/10/2020
Sam Lousi of Scarlets Rugby has been banned for a period of four weeks as a result of his red card in the Guinness PRO14 Round 2 fixture with Glasgow Warriors on 11 October 2020.
Lousi was shown a red card by referee Frank Murphy (IRFU) under Law 9.13 – a Player must not tackle an opponent early, late, or dangerously. Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling, or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulder even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders.
The Disciplinary Hearing was handled by Roddy Dunlop (Scotland) and it was accepted that the Player’s actions warranted a red card for foul play. The incident was deemed a mid-range offence, which carries a six-week suspension.
Due to the Player’s previous disciplinary record (red card for punching incident, February 2020) the Judicial Officer could not offer full mitigation therefore, resulting in a four week suspension.
The Player is free to resume playing from midnight on 9 November 2020.
The Player was reminded of his right to appeal.