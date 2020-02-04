Bradley commits to Zebre

04/02/2020
Zebre Rugby Club have confirmed that Head Coach Michael Bradley has signed a new contract.
Arriving in Parma in the summer of 2017 on the recommendation of the Italian Rugby Union, the head coach will extend his stay in Parma until June 30 2022.
"I thank Andrea Dalledonne for the confidence: I'm very happy to give continuity to the project started with Zebre, for me it's a great honor to have the responsibility to coach this team.
Building on the work already done in the last three seasons is a great opportunity." comments the head coach of the Italian franchise Michael Bradley.
"The future of Zebre is about improving the individual qualities of each player, investing time and energy in the style of play to achieve exciting performances and victories. I want to congratulate every player who has been able to debut with Italy in the last three years.
A special thanks to my assistant coaches Carlo Orlandi and Alessandro Troncon, to the athletic and medical-physiotherapy staff and also to the managers of the club; all of them have shown daily positivity and great professionalism. There have been some difficulties, but we are confident to move in the right direction: Zebre Rugby Club is a reality that athletes, coaches and managers will increasingly want to be part of for the quality of rugby and for the positivity of the environment.
In Parma we have the great challenge to build an even stronger bond with partners, fans and clubs in the area. These are the three drives that will allow us to achieve even better performances and even more victories".
Born in Cork on 17 November 1962, the former scrum-half of the Irish national team, with whom he boasts 40 starts between 1984 and 1995, is in his third year at the helm.
To date, the former Cork Constitution and Munster is the coach who has presided over the Zebre bench more than any other.
What gives confidence and continuity to the 57-year-old's work is above all the good offensive play he has instilled.
It is a game-plan that in attack concentrates on the search for spaces and continuity in the actions, while in defense he prefers to bring pressure to the opposing players.
Bradley has already written important pages in the history of Zebre. His contract renewal will ensure continuity to the positive project of growth of the best young Italian players and development of the club.
Under the technical direction of the Irishman, many young players have been able to develop their technical qualities and continue on their path of growth, thus reaching the national team.
While Michelangelo Biondelli, Danilo Fischetti and Marco Manfredi are still on the hunt for their first cap with the Azzurri, in the Bradley era, flankers Giovanni Licata and Renato Giammarioli, full-back Matteo Minozzi, lock David Sisi, prop Giosuè Zilocchi, eligible Johan Meyer and Jimmy Tuivaiti made their debuts with Italy.
After crowning his first experience in Parma with 7 victories in Guinness PRO14 as well as closing last season with three wins in the championship and three in the Challenge Cup, has already achieved four victories with bonus points, two in Guinness PRO14 and two in the Challenge Cup.
The latter came against the Dragons in Newport, Brive, the Cheetahs in Parma and Stade Français in Paris.
The Cheetahs had never been defeated by the Zebre until this season.
Overall, all five results have been collected over a period of 50 days since the return of the Italian Internationals from the 2019 Rugby World Cup.
This data testifies to the growth of the game that Bisegni and his teammates have been able to express in the last few weeks under the careful supervision of the Irish head coach.
As Head Coach of Connacht from 2003 to 2010, Bradley also led the Georgian national team in 2011 to victory of the Grand Slam in the first division of the then European Nations Cup, while between 2011 and 2013 he spent time at Edinburgh Rugby, semi-finalist in the 2011/12 edition of the Champions Cup.
Zebre CEO Andrea Dalledonne explains his satisfaction with the agreement: "With Bradley's renewal we can follow up on the process begun three years ago when the Irish coach decided to believe, despite the initial difficulties of the 2017/18 season, in our project; we have built a solid new corporate and technical identity for Zebre.
I thank Bradley because with his great club experience has been close to me as a guide, especially in the first year where we shared this new adventure together, providing constant help in the difficult times that have been so many. This agreement is the best basis to look with confidence to the future of the team and Zebre".
"A fundamental and important renewal to give continuity to a team built according to his rugby philosophy - comments Zebre’s team manager Andrea De Rossi – I think that Michael, besides being an excellent coach, has made a step forward for the team and the club in terms of mentality.
He has managed to change the daily training approach and methodology of the work, giving responsibility to the leaders, changing the captain several times until he identified Giulio Bisegni as the best person to lead the team in the absence of Tommaso Castello.
Very attentive to detail and in the preparation of challenges, he is a coach who looks ahead, who leaves nothing to chance and who gives a lot of confidence to his technical staff. He has also been a point of reference and help in times of difficulty".