Cheetahs agree new contracts

10/04/2020
The Toyota Cheetahs is delighted to announce that the contracts of the following key players have been extended.
The two props Aranos Coetzee and Charles Marais and flankers Junior Pokomela and Aidon Davis will be putting on the Toyota Cheetah jersey until 31 October 2022 and versatile forward, Marnus van der Merwe will be staying in Bloemfontein until 31 October 2023. The contract of the American scrum half, Ruben de Haas has been extended for another year until 31 October 2021.
The experienced loose head prop, Aranos Coetzee represented Namibia in two Rugby World Cups and received the Toyota Cheetah’s Super Rugby player of the year award in 2017. His extension together with stalwart Marias will bring consistency in the front row.
Aidon Davis, is a former South African Schools- and Junior Springbok loose forward, returned to South Africa following a stint in France, where he played for both Toulon and Bayonne. Davis featured for the Toyota Cheetahs in numerous games in the 2018/19 Guinness Pro14, but his season was cut short when he sustained a bad fracture to his leg during a training session.
2016 World Rugby Under 20 vice-captain, Junior Pokomela made his SuperRugby and Currie Cup debut in 2017 and represented the Toyota Cheetahs ever since.
American international scrumhalf, Ruben de Haas is also a third generation Free State player. His dad Pieter, and grandfather, Gerard, both represented the Free State at provincial level. Born in George in the Southern Cape, De Haas, grew up in Jessieville High School, Arkansas. He represented USA at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.