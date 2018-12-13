Dragons and Jackman part company

13/12/2018
Dragons have announced that Bernard Jackman will leave his post at the region with immediate effect. The process to appoint a new Head Coach is underway.
Former Ireland international hooker Jackman was appointed by the region in June 2017 and has overseen a transitional eighteen months at Rodney Parade, spearheading the recruitment of a number of talented Welsh players that has added experience and quality to the squad, whilst giving many exciting Gwent youngsters their first opportunity to play regional rugby.
Dragons Chairman, David Buttress said: “I would like to place on record our gratitude to Bernard Jackman for his dedication and hard work in his role as Head Coach.
“Bernard has demonstrated his passion and commitment, day-in, day-out on the training field and away from first team affairs he has been an asset to the Dragons in helping promote our brand and rugby development at all ages throughout the region.
“Although this has been a difficult decision, we believe it provides us with the best opportunity to create future success on the pitch. Ambition and winning are at the heart of what we want to deliver for our loyal and dedicated supporters and we believe this change will move the region forward.
“The search for a new Head Coach is underway and we hope to make an appointment in a decisive and timely manner.”
Bernard Jackman commented: “I would like to thank the WRU and the board for the opportunity at the Dragons and I believe that there is a bright future for the region. I am grateful to the back room staff and the players for all their efforts and I wish them every success on and off the field.”
Forwards Coach Ceri Jones will take control of team affairs on an interim basis supported by the rest of the existing coaching team as the Dragons travel to France to face ASM Clermont Auvergne this Saturday.