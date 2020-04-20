Dragons bolster coaching ticket

20/04/2020
Former England international forward Luke Narraway and former Edinburgh captain Simon Cross have been appointed to the Dragons coaching team on a permanent basis, after successfully working with the region on a consultancy basis this season.
The appointment of Defence Coach Cross follows his time as a consultant with the region, which he combined with a role as head of rugby at Royal Grammar School Worcester, a post he has now left.
Forwards Coach Narraway, who headed up the Dragons coaching set-up for the Celtic Cup campaign, has also joined Dean Ryan’s first team backroom staff full-time.
“Both Simon and Luke are talented coaches who made big impressions when they worked with the squad this season,” said the Director of Dragons Rugby Dean Ryan.
“They’ve now joined us on a full-time basis as we continue to invest in our coaching environment to get the very best out of our playing squad.”
The appointments are latest additions to the coaching staff following confirmation that Mefin Davies will link-up with the region next season and the appointment of Dan Baugh to a Strength & Conditioning role.
Simon Cross
Cross was part of the Scotland Under-20 set-up in 2012/13 as defence coach and involved with Glasgow Warriors during Scotland’s autumn and Six Nations internationals in 2012, before joining Worcester Warriors for five seasons.
He previously worked as head coach at Edinburgh Academical, guiding them to the top flight of Scottish club rugby and earning a place in the British & Irish Cup. While at Worcester he was also the Birmingham Moseley head coach until 2018.
A flanker during his playing days, Simon represented Wasps and Waterloo, as well as captaining Edinburgh.
Luke Narraway
Narraway joins Dragons after having previously guiding Coventry to the National League One title as a player-coach before a move to Bordeaux-Begles.
The Worcester-born coach won seven England caps during his career, making his debut against Wales in the opening round of the 2008 Six Nations Championship and represented England Saxons at both the 2006 and 2009 Churchill Cup competitions.
Luke spent almost ten years at Gloucester in the Premiership, with his club career also taking in spells at Perpignan and London Irish.