Edinburgh confirm coaching team

20/06/2019
Attack Coach Duncan Hodge and Defence Coach Calum MacRae have today extended their contracts with the club for a further two seasons.
Former Scotland international and Edinburgh centurion, Hodge, joins former Scotland 7s Head Coach and Edinburgh player, MacRae, in signing an extension, meaning the club’s coaching team is fully aligned alongside Head Coach Richard Cockerill until 2021.
Today’s news follows February’s announcement that former Edinburgh hooker and Watsonians Head Coach Stevie Lawrie will join the club in the summer as Assistant Forwards Coach on a two-year deal.
On re-signing, Hodge said: "I’m delighted to have extended my stay at Edinburgh. It’s obviously a club that means a huge amount to me and I’m really excited to be on board for the next two years.
"The club is in a strong position, both on and off the field, and we’ve made great strides over the course of the last two seasons. However, there is still a lot of hard work and improvements to be made.
Defence Coach, MacRae said: "The team has made progress over the past two seasons and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed being part of that with the players and coaches.
"I believe there is more to come from this group and I’m excited for what lies ahead for the team."
Cockerill, added: "First and foremost, Hodgey and Kitty are good men and I’m really happy that they’ve both committed to the club for a further two seasons.
"As a coach, Hodgey has played an integral role in developing our attack, while he continues to work closely with our younger players – and that is paying dividends.
"Kitty’s attention to detail in defence is second to none and he’ll look to progress that structure as we approach the new campaign.
"We’ve got a really good coaching team in place at the club and I’m looking forward to seeing that develop further over the course of the next two seasons."
Hodge – who scored 123 points in 26 appearances for Scotland – was previously enrolled as a part-time Specialist Coach with Edinburgh, Glasgow Warriors and Scotland before taking on the role as Assistant Coach for the national team in 2012.
Hodge returned home to Edinburgh following the conclusion of the 2015 World Cup to take up the role as Assistant Coach under then Head Coach, Alan Solomons.
The Edinburgh centurion was appointed as the club’s attack coach at the start of the 2017/18 season following a short spell as Head Coach prior to Cockerill’s arrival in the capital.
Following a playing career with the Border Reivers and Edinburgh in the then-Celtic League, and with Worcester Warriors in the English Premiership, MacRae started his professional coaching career at Newcastle Falcons as their Attack & Skills Coach.
MacRae was appointed as Edinburgh’s new Defence Coach at the start of the 2017/18 season. The move back to 15-a-side rugby followed a successful period as Scotland Sevens Head Coach which saw the team win back-to-back World Rugby Sevens titles at London in 2016 and 2017.