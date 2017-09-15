Fenton graduates from Edinburgh Academy

15/09/2017
Edinburgh Rugby have signed BT Sport Academy graduate Cameron Fenton on a one-year deal following a successful trial with the club.
The versatile Strathallan School product, 21, can play at both hooker and prop and will provide cover across the Edinburgh front-row for the 2017/18 season.
Fenton - who began his career with Howe of Fife before enjoying a successful spell with Stirling County - had previously been a part of the Glasgow Warriors set-up, with whom he made his Guinness PRO12 (now PRO14) debut against Munster in February 2016.
In July 2016, he was one of five players to join English Championship side London Scottish.
Edinburgh Head Coach, Richard Cockerill, said: "Cammy has shown during his short spell with the club that he is able to perform at a high level.
"He's a talented young Scottish player so it's good to have him on board for the rest of the season.”