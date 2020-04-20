Frans Steyn joins Cheetahs

20/04/2020
One of the most versatile players in world rugby, Frans Steyn will be joining the Toyota Cheetahs.
“We are delighted to announce that Frans Steyn has signed a 2 year agreement with the Toyota Cheetahs, starting on 1 July 2020”, said Harold Verster, MD of Free State Rugby (Pty) Ltd.
Attending Grey College in Bloemfontein, Steyn joined the Sharks straight after school in 2006. After playing for Montpellier since 2016, he will be returning with his family to Bloemfontein in 2020.
Francois Steyn played his first of 67 matches for the Springboks at the young age of 19 and become the second Springbok, following the former Cheetah, Os du Randt, to win two Rugby World Cups; once in 2007 and again in 2019. He can play at flyhalf, centre and fullback, and made his Test debut for the Boks on the wing.
“Further to the signing of Frans Steyn, the majority of the players will remain with the Toyota Cheetahs for the following season.”