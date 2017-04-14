Gilchrist commits to Edinburgh

14/04/2017
Scotland lock Grant Gilchrist has re-signed with Edinburgh Rugby on a two-year deal.
Gilchrist, who was named as club co-captain ahead of the current season, will don the black and red until at least May 2019.
The 16-times capped internationalist joined the club on an academy contract ahead of the 2010/11 season and – after a period in New Zealand as a recipient of the coveted John MacPhail scholarship – made his Edinburgh Rugby debut against Cardiff Blues the following term.
He went on to make 26 appearances in his first season and has now represented the club on 95 occasions.
An impressive run of form for the capital club led to the former Stirling County player making his Scotland debut against France in the 2013 RBS 6 Nations Championship.
He was named Scotland captain during the national team's 2014 Summer Tour and led the side to a 21-19 victory over Argentina in Cordoba, a week after scoring his first international try in the win against Canada.
On penning a new deal with Edinburgh Rugby, he said: "I'm absolutely delighted to re-sign with Edinburgh Rugby.
"Admittedly it's been a tough year and we're disappointed with recent results but I'm looking forward to helping the club move forward. I'm excited to see what this group can produce over the next few seasons.
"I'm desperate for this club to be successful and I believe we will achieve what we want to in the next few years.
"If you look across the board we've got competition for places and every week people are going to be battling for their spot.
"The contest for a place in the second-row has been really good for me as I feel it's making me a better player and I hope that I'm making the other locks better too.”
Acting Head Coach Duncan Hodge, said: "It's great to have Grant, another experienced internationalist, commit to the club for the coming seasons.
"He's a quality operator around the park and at set-piece, and is a natural leader in a young squad. His presence is one valued by the staff and players.
"He's had an unfortunate run with injuries over the last few seasons but it's great to see him back and battling for his spot in a competitive second-row.”