Guinness Pro14 - Round 3 preview

15/09/2017
History will be made once again this weekend when South Africa hosts its first-ever Guinness PRO14 matches as the Southern Kings entertain Leinster in Port Elizabeth before the Toyota Cheetahs host Zebre in Bloemfontein.
Both South African teams will be looking to make a promising start as they play their first home games of the campaign after their opening tours of the UK and Ireland in Rounds 1 & 2.
Six teams enter in Round 3 with undefeated records with champions Scarlets joined by Leinster and Munster as on the only sides with maximum points from the first two rounds.
Four teams who have won two from two reside in Conference B (Scarlets, Leinster, Ulster and Edinburgh) as the new Championship format begins to take shape. Five of this weekend's fixtures will be screened live by Sky Sports, SuperSport, BBC Wales, BBC Northern Ireland, Eurosport, S4C and TG4.
What's at Stake
Leinster look to maintain their hot start to the season after wins against Dragons and Cardiff Blues but they will be up against a Southern Kings team eager to rebound from their losses in the opening rounds. Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium will become the 40th venue to host a Championship fixture and a big crowd is expected to witness this first cross-hemisphere clash on South African soil.
Zebre will be the second European team to taste the action in South Africa when they take on the Toyota Cheetahs with both sides looking to pick their first wins of the season.
The Scottish teams, Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh, will put their unbeaten records on the line when they face Cardiff Blues and Benetton Rugby, respectively. It's a debut campaign for coaches at both clubs – Dave Rennie at Glasgow Warriors and Richard Cockerill at Edinburgh – and already they have shown that their playing philosophies can work in the Guinness PRO14.
In Wales, Ospreys will be keen to strike back against Munster after their loss in Glasgow last weekend. These teams last met in the Guinness PRO12 Semi-Final last May and Steve Tandy's men will be to ensure they claw back some ground on their Conference A rivals. Bernard Jackman's Dragons will host Connacht, one of his former clubs, as he aims to deliver a first win of the season at Rodney Parade where both teams should be able to take advantage of the fantastic new surface which was laid this summer.
Pick of the Round Ulster Rugby v Scarlets
One team is certain to lose their unbeaten record when Scarlets visit Kingspan Stadium (live on BBC NI, BBC Wales and TG4) with the champions going up against Les Kiss' Ulster who have started strongly.
Scarlets will arrive with some of the Guinness PRO14's most impressive attacking players with Steff Evans, Johnny McNicholl and Gareth Davies all continuing on their sharp form that helped win the title in May.
But the home-team dressing room contains the likes of Charles Piutau, Christian Lealiifano, Tommy Bowe, Jean Deysel and Marcell Coetzee so this promises to be an explosive affair from the off.
Opta Top Performers – Round 2
• Tackles made: 21 Callum Gibbins (Glasgow Warriors)
• Carries: 25 Olly Cracknell (Ospreys)
• Defenders beaten: 9 Ashton Hewitt (Dragons)
• Offloads: 4 Masixole Banda (Southern Kings)
• Breaks: 4 John Cooney (Ulster)
• Metres made: 140 Jacob Stockdale (Munster)
• Turnovers won: 4 Damien Hoyland (Edinburgh)
• Lineout steals: 2 Quinn Roux (Connacht)
Friday 15 September
DRAGONS v CONNACHT
At Rodney Parade, Newport, 7.30pm
Referee: Quinton Immelman (SARU, 2nd competition game)
Assistant Referees: Craig Evans, Rhys Thomas (both WRU)
Citing Commissioner: John Charles (WRU)
Did you know?
- Dragons only victory in their last fifteen Guinness PRO14 matches was 26-8 at home to Benetton last January.
- The Welsh Region’s most recent victory at Rodney Parade was 34-10 over Russian outfit Enisei in round 5 of last season’s European Challenge Cup in January.
- Dragons last win over an Irish province was against this week’s opponents, Connacht, in Newport in round 8 last season.
- Connacht’s triumph over Southern Kings on Friday ended a run of five straight defeats in the Guinness PRO14.
- The Irishmen’s only away victory in the last four rounds was in Edinburgh on 7 April.
- Connacht won on their most recent visit to Wales, beating the Blues 19-13 in Cardiff in February.
- Connacht’s only loss in their last nine encounters with Dragons was at Rodney Parade on 4 November 2016.
ULSTER RUGBY v SCARLETS
At Kingspan Stadium, Belfast, 19.35pm. Live on BBCSport NI, BBC Wales, TG4
Referee: Marius Mitrea (FIR, 70th competition game)
Assistant Referees: Vincenzo Schipani (FIR), Kieran Barry (IRFU)
Citing Commissioner: Eddie Wigglesworth, (IRFU)
TMO: Alan Falzone (FIR)
Did you know?
- Ulster have won their last three Guinness PRO14 encounters since slipping up at Ospreys at the end of April.
- The Ulstermen have lost just once at Kingspan Stadium in the Championship since Scarlets beat them there by a single point in February 2016: 14-15 to Munster in round 7 last season.
- Scarlets have won their last nine Guinness PRO14 encounters, whilst another victory would equal their best ever sequence in the competition, set in 2015.
- Scarlets have lost only one of their last eight encounters with Irish provinces: 9-45 to Leinster at the RDS Arena in March.
- When the two sides met last season the home team were triumphant on both occasions whilst Scarlets only victory in Belfast since September 2008 was 21-20 in February 2016.
Saturday
SOUTHERN KINGS v LEINSTER
At Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth, 2.15pm (1.15pm Irish Time). Live on TG4
Referee: Ben Whitehouse (WRU, 36th competition game)
Assistant Referees: Mike Adamson (SRU), Cwengile Jadezweni (SARU)
Citing Commissioner: Nomsebenzi Tsotsobe (SARU)
TMO: Johan Greeff (SARU)
Did you know?
- Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth becomes the 40th different venue to host a Guinness PRO14 encounter, and the first in South Arica.
- Southern Kings have lost their last three matches since beating the Bulls 31-30 in Pretoria in Super Rugby in July.
- Kings most recent victory in Port Elizabeth was 35-32 against The Sharks on 13 May.
- Leinster have begun their Guinness PRO14 campaign with maximum points but have not started a Championship season with wins in their first three matches since 2001/02.
- The Leinsterman’s only defeat in their last six away games in the Championship was 13-17 to Ulster in Belfast in round 22 last season.
- The two sides have never met before.
OSPREYS RUGBY v MUNSTER RUGBY
At Liberty Stadium, Swansea, 3.15pm. Live on
Referee: Stuart Berry (SARU, 2nd competition game)
Assistant Referees: Dan Jones, Adam Jones (both WRU)
Citing Commissioner: Ray Wilton (WRU)
TMO: Tim Hayes (WRU)
Did you know?
- Ospreys only victory in the last four rounds of the Guinness PRO14 was 22-13 against Zebre in round 1 in the only home game in that sequence.
- Ospreys have won just two of their last eight matches at Liberty Stadium against Irish provinces – over Connacht in January and Ulster in April.
- Munster’s solitary defeat in their last ten Guinness PRO14 fixtures was 22-46 in last year’s final to Scarlets at Aviva Stadium.
- Munster are in the midst of their best ever away record in the Championship having won on each of their last eight trips away from home since losing in Leinster in round 6 last season.
- Munster have lost just one of their last six fixtures against Ospreys: 17-21 in Cork in February 2016 whilst the Munstermen have been victorious on three of their last four visits to Liberty Stadium.