Harris agrees new Dragons deal

15/05/2020
Experienced prop Brok Harris has signed a new contract to extend his time with Dragons into a seventh season.
The South African front rower joined the region in 2014 and has gone on to make 122 appearances for the Men of Gwent, scoring two tries.
Dean Ryan, Director of Dragons Rugby, said: “Brok is a key member of our group and a senior player who leads by example and is a role model for our younger players.
“He works incredibly hard in the environment and is passionate about our region and helping the group improve.”
Harris is the latest member of the pack to sign new terms with the likes of Ross Moriarty, Ollie Griffiths, Aaron Jarvis, Taine Basham and Huw Taylor all agreeing contract extensions.
“I’m really pleased to re-sign and continue my journey with Dragons,” said Harris.
“The region has become a true home for me and my family over the last six seasons.
“As a squad we have made positive steps forward this season and I’ve enjoyed being part of an environment where we work hard, are challenged to learn and push towards the same goals.
“My thanks also go out to our fantastic fans for their continued support and I’m looking forward to running back out again at Rodney Parade soon.”