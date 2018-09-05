Jones expands role at Ospreys

05/09/2018
Duncan Jones will have an expanded role this season, working alongside Allen Clarke on the senior team scrum, replicating the work he already does as academy skills coach.
The Ospreys legend already works with the forwards from all the region’s age-grade teams and will now take a hands-on role at the scrum at senior level. He will work with the team that will represent the region in the new Celtic Cup competition and, alongside Head Coach Clarke, a forwards specialist himself, with the first team squad.
Jones retired from playing at the end of the 2014/15 season having clocked up an incredible 223 appearances for his home region having already played 105 times for Neath RFC. With four Celtic League/PRO12 titles to his name, only two players, Paul James and Alun Wyn Jones have played more times for the Ospreys.
Head Coach, Allen Clarke, said:
“Duncan really impressed me last season, my first year working with him, watching the work he does with the academy. He has huge potential and I see in him the traits needed to be a top class coach, he has real integrity and a thirst for knowledge, along with the ability to deliver a message clearly.
“Everybody knows what he was like as a player, but he isn’t someone who relies on his reputation, he is working hard to be the best coach he can be and is a real asset to the Ospreys in an expanded coaching team that now also includes Shaun Edwards.
“He will work alongside myself and will focus on the scrum, from U16s right through to the senior team, working with players and coaches at all levels of the pathway, to ensure a consistency of message and delivery that can only make us stronger in a key element of the game.
“The scrum was an area where we had decent returns last year but we want to ensure we are even better this season.”
Duncan Jones expressed his delight at being asked to take on the additional responsibilities.
“I’m really excited obviously, it’s great to be given the opportunity to be in and around the environment full-time. We are proud of our development from within and this allows me to continue the work I’m doing with the age-grade and academy players, all the way through to the new Celtic Cup and then in and around the senior environment, working with the scrum.”