KO times confirmed for Guinness PRO12 semis

24/04/2017
PRO12 Rugby can confirm the dates and kick-off times for the Guinness PRO12 Semi-Finals on May 19 and 20.
Leinster Rugby are the first team to qualify for a home Semi-Final and their fixture will take place at the RDS Arena on Friday, May 19 with a kick-off time of 7.45pm. This game will be broadcast by Sky Sports and TG4 with another broadcaster to be confirmed depending on the opponent.
The second Semi-Final will be hosted by either Munster Rugby or Scarlets on Saturday, May 20 with a kick-off time of 6.15pm. This game will be broadcast by Sky Sports with other broadcaster(s) to be confirmed depending on venue and opponent.
Depending on results in Round 21, Munster Rugby could be confirmed as the second home Semi-Finalist this weekend.
Ticketing information will provided by the host clubs for the Semi-Finals in due course.