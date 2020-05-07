Knoyle commits to Dragons

07/05/2020
Scrum half Tavis Knoyle has become the latest player to commit his future to Dragons.
Director of Dragons Rugby, Dean Ryan, has rewarded the former Wales international with a two-year contract extension to stay at the Gwent region.
“He’s passionate about playing for Dragons, relishes the competition for the nine jersey and brings high standards, so we’re all pleased to keep him on board for the next few years."
Capped 11 times by Wales, Tavis joined the Dragons in 2016 and has made 49 appearances to date for the region.
“I’m delighted to sign a new contract and continue my rugby journey at the Dragons,” said Knoyle, who has played for over a decade in regional rugby.
"I'm enjoying the environment that Dean (Ryan) and the coaching staff have created and being challenged, which keeps me focussed.
"My appetite to improve myself and those around me is as strong as ever. I want to feature as much as possible and also use my experience to also help those around me as we all strive to keep moving forward as a region.
"I feel we've grown as a team every week this season and I'm looking forward to being part of what we achieve in the future."
The news of Knoyle’s renewal follows previous announcements that Ross Moriarty, Rhodri Williams, Ollie Griffiths, Josh Lewis and Jordan Williams had agreed contract extensions with the Dragons, whilst earlier this week former Wales prop Aaron Jarvis also confirmed he would extend his stay at the region.