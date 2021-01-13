Munster v Leinster rescheduled

13/01/2021
The Guinness PRO14 can confirm that the Round 9 Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh Rugby and Munster Rugby v Leinster Rugby fixtures have been rescheduled and will take place in the coming weekends.
PRO14 Rugby is grateful to each of its stakeholders for their flexibility and cooperation in rearranging these fixtures.
Full details are listed below:
Saturday, January 16
R9: Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh – KO 17:15
Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow
Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports
Saturday, January 23
R9: Munster Rugby v Leinster Rugby – KO 19:35
Thomond Park, Limerick
Host Broadcaster: eir Sport