Namibian hooker joins Cheetahs

06/06/2020
Louis van der Westhuizen heading to the Toyota Cheetahs
The hooker, Louis van der Westhuizen will be joining the Toyota Cheetahs on a one-year contract.
The 25-year-old Namibian international who is affectionately known as Chucky, previously captained the North-West University Pukke in the Varsity Cup, and he also represented the Leopards while still in Potchefstroom.
In 2019, Van der Westhuizen won the Johan Claassen Trophy as the NWU’s Rugby Institute Player of the Year.
At the age of 18, Van der Westhuizen made his international debut for Namibia and has played in two Rugby World Cups since. In 2015 he played in the World Cup in England, and in 2019 in Japan.
Van der Westhuizen hopes that he will be able to draw on his international experience to make a difference at the Toyota Cheetahs.
“It is definitely a major step in my career and I am looking forward to joining the Cheetahs.”
“I think that they are playing very exciting rugby at the moment and it going to be exciting to play with some familiar faces and old teammates from the Varsity Cup days.”
“I really think that I can use my international experience to add some value to the team, but I am very excited to be able to join a quality side that performs at PRO14 level.”
Van der Westhuizen will report for duty at the Toyota Cheetahs on 1 November.