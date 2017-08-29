New season set for kickoff

29/08/2017
Fixtures for the season ahead
Fixtures 2017 - 2018 Season
Guinness PRO14. 2017 - 2018
Start Round 1 Friday 1st September 2017
Finish Round 21 on Friday 21 April
QF’s Friday 4 May, SF Friday 18 May & Final Saturday 26th May 2018
EPCR. 2017 - 2018
Round 1: 12-15 October 2017, Round 2: 19-22 Oct,
Round 3: 7-10 December, Round 4 14-17 December
Round 5: 11-14 January 2018, Round 6: 18-21 January
QF’s 29-31 March, SF’s 20-22 April,
Finals 11-12th May - San Mames Stadium Bilbao
November Internationals. 2017:
11 November 2017, Ireland V Southg Africa.5.30 pm
18th November, Ireland V Fiji.5.30 pm
25th November Ireland V Argentina. 5.30 pm
6N Internationals. 2018:
3/4 February - France V Ireland 10/11 February Ireland V. Italy, 23/24 February - Ireland V. Wales
10/11 March - Ireland V. Scotland, 17 March (England V. Ireland )
Guinness PRO 14
2 Conferences of 7 clubs each is 12 games - home and away and then single game against other conference clubs - the reverse fixture the following season.
The new season opens on the evening of Friday 1st September as Ulster take on Toyota Cheetahs live on BBC Northern Ireland, the game will also be screened live in South Africa with our broadcaster who will be confirmed in the coming days.
The next day sees champions Scarlets welcome the Southern Kings live on Sky Sports at Parc Y Scarlets. The Kings will be eager to make an early statement against a Welsh team packed full of international talent.
All existing Derby games have been protected in the new Conference format, while Italian, Scottish and South African teams have the bonus of playing a total of three Derbies each against their domestic rivals.
Rounds 6 and 7 of the 2017/18 season fall either side of the European window and will see big derbies for the Irish and Welsh teams, with Munster visiting Leinster in Round 6 at Dublin's Aviva Stadium and Scarlets hosting the Cardiff Blues in Round 7. Scottish and Italian clubs will face off against each other in rounds 11 – 13 along with further derbies for the Welsh and Irish teams in Rounds 11 and 12.
Conference A
***Munster (IRFU)
• Ospreys (WRU)
• Glasgow Warriors (SRU)
• Cardiff Blues (WRU)
• ***Connacht (IRFU)
• Zebre Rugby Club (FIR)
• Toyota Cheetahs (SA Rugby)
Conference B
• Scarlets (WRU)
• ***Leinster (IRFU)
• ***Ulster (IRFU)
• Edinburgh (SRU)
• Benetton Rugby (FIR)
• Dragons (WRU)
• Southern Kings (SA Rugby)
• Each conference will contain 7 teams with an equal split of teams from each union
• Every team plays 21 regular season games
• Every team to play each other at least once
• All Home & Away Derby fixtures will remain in place
• Italian, Scottish and South African teams will play an additional Derby fixture to even out the schedule (e.g. Edinburgh will play Glasgow Warriors three times)
• The Guinness PRO14 Final Series will now include Quarter-Finals allowing six clubs to reach the knock-out stages (teams 1-3 from each Conference)
• The top 3 clubs from each conference will qualify for the Champions Cup while the team with the highest points total outside of those six teams across both conferences will claim the final Champions Cup place
South African clubs will not be eligible to qualify for EPCR tournaments at present
The Guinness PRO14 Final Series will begin on May 4 with the Quarter-Final stages and the Semi-Finals are slated for May 18. The two teams who emerge from these fixtures will meet in the Gunness PRO14's showpiece Final on Saturday, May 26.
Based on the top 4 finishers last season - the Clubs to look out for are Munster, Leinster, Ospreys and Scarlets, with Cheetahs and Southern Kings as unknown Quantities.
Leinster play Munster at the Aviva Stadium on Sat. 7 October at 2 pm. The reverse fixture is on 26th December at Thomond Park at 3.15 pm. Scarlets and Ulster are in their conference for the home and away games.
Munster has Connacht and Ospreys in Conference A - for home and away games and Connacht play Ulster at the Sportsground on Sat 23rd December at 19.35.
Ulster play Munster on Mon. 1st Jan 2018 at Kingspan Stadium at 1735.
Report by Frank Quinn