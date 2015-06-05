Ospreys pay tribute to former team mate JC

05/06/2015
Everybody at Ospreys Rugby was deeply saddened to hear the tragic news that Jerry Collins has died in a traffic accident in France this morning, along with his partner, Alana Madill.
Our thoughts now are with their daughter, Ayla, who remains in a critical condition, along with both of their families at this difficult time.
After signing for the Ospreys from Toulon in 2009, supporters favourite Collins helped the region to a third league title in his first season in Wales, scoring five tries in 29 games, including the first PRO12 final against against Leinster in 2010 and the Heineken Cup quarter-final versus Biarritz.
Such was his impact in that first season he was voted Players' Player of the Year.
The following season he made a further 27 appearances, his final game in an Ospreys shirt being the PRO12 semi-final defeat in Munster in 2011. He scored 6 tries for the Ospreys.
Capped 48 times by the All Blacks, including three as captain, the 34 year old also played for Hurricanes, Yamaha and, most recently, Narbonne.
He was his own man, a true individual, and a giant of the world game. Jerry made a huge impact during his short time in an Ospreys jersey and will be sadly missed by everybody in rugby, his family and friends.
RIP JC.