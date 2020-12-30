Pro14 fixtures rescheduled

30/12/2020
PRO14 Rugby can confirm a number of updates surrounding previously postponed fixtures.
These rescheduled games will take place from Saturday, January 30 to Saturday, February 13. The fixtures and broadcaster information are listed below.
Further rescheduled games will be confirmed in due course while the creation of fixture lists for Rounds 12 to 16 and for the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup are also in progress.
PRO14 Rugby is grateful to its broadcasters and clubs for their flexibility and cooperation in ensuring that each game is played.
Saturday, January 30, 2021
R5: Benetton v Munster – KO 17:00 UK / 18:00 ITA
Stadio Monigo, Treviso
Host broadcaster: DAZN
Secondary: eir Sport 1, Premier Sports
R8: Scarlets v Leinster – KO 19:35
Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli
Host broadcaster: S4C
Secondary: Premier Sports, eir Sport 1, TG4
Friday, February 5, 2021
R5: Dragons v Connacht – KO 19:35
Rodney Parade, Newport
Host broadcaster: Premier Sports
Secondary: TG4, eir Sport 1 (deferred)
Friday, February 12, 2021
R7: Dragons v Edinburgh – KO 19:35
Rodney Parade, Newport
Host broadcaster: Premier Sports
Secondary: eir Sport 1
Saturday, February 13, 2021
R8: Connacht v Ospreys – KO 19:35
The Sportsground, Galway
Host broadcaster: TG4
Secondary: Premier Sports, eir Sport 1 (deferred)