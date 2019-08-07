Ruan Pienaar signs for Cheetahs

07/08/2019
Toyota Cheetahs is delighted to confirm the signing of former Springbok scrumhalf, Ruan Pienaar.
The skilful player represented the Springboks in 88 test matches. Ruan's experience in the Guinness PRO14 will be invaluable for the Toyota Cheetahs as he represented Ulster in 141 matches between 2010 and 2017.
Pienaar was named at scrum half in the League's Team of the Year for the 2010/11 season and also scooped the League's player of the Year award which was voted for by his peers. Pienaar was again selected at scrum half for the League's Dream Team for the 2011/12 season and was also named captain of the side.
In 2012 Pienaar played in the Heineken Cup Final, scoring 9 points and in 2013 he played in the final of the competition, scoring all of Ulster's 18 points.
Between 2004 and 2010 he represented the Sharks in 32 Currie Cup games and 67 Super Rugby matches.
Ruan has signed a two year contact with the Toyota Cheetahs.