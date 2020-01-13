Scotland star commits to Edinburgh

13/01/2020
Scotland international back-row Magnus Bradbury has become the latest player to commit his future to Edinburgh Rugby putting pen-to-paper on a new deal.
Bradbury, 24, has been a stalwart for the capital club since breaking into the first XV as a teenager and now re-signs following a stellar year that saw him establish himself as a Scotland starter at the Rugby World Cup in Japan.
Bradbury – who has featured in nine matches so far this season – joins fellow Fosroc Scottish Rugby Academy graduates George Taylor, Luke Crosbie and Lewis Carmichael in re-signing with the club.
On penning a new deal, Bradbury, said: “I’m really happy to have been given the opportunity to re-sign with the club that I've spent my whole career with.
“It’s a great place to be and it’s brilliant to be part of a team that is so driven to succeed and compete at the highest level.
“Edinburgh is an exciting place to be at the moment and I'm looking forward to seeing the results that this team can produce moving forward.”
Head Coach Richard Cockerill, added: “Magnus has developed into a really strong, international calibre back-row and he’ll be a big player for this club in the years to come.
“He’s an Edinburgh man who has already played a lot of games for this club at a young age. We’re delighted to have re-signed another young player who is part of a strong core of Scotland internationalists.”
Having come through the ranks at Oban High School, Bradbury made a name for himself as an abrasive ball carrier at a young age and soon represented Edinburgh at under-18 level as well as Scotland at under-17 level.
The back-row transferred to the city’s Merchiston Castle School for his final years of studies where his rugby progressed further at both Boroughmuir RFC and through the club’s academy system.
Bradbury signed an Academy contract with Edinburgh Rugby in the summer of 2014 before making his full debut against Leinster at the RDS Arena in October 2014 at just 19 years-old.
The back-row quickly proved himself as one the team’s strongest ball carriers in the loose, while his attacking prowess soon came to fore with his first try for the club in 23-0 bonus-point win over Agen in January 2016.
Bradbury earned a call-up to the Scotland squad for that year’s Autumn International Tests at BT Murrayfield and made his international debut, starting at blindside flanker as the national team secured a 19-16 win over Argentina in November 2016.
The back-row penned a new three-year deal prior to the 2017/18 season, before making his 50th appearance for the club against Ulster in April 2018.
After missing out on the initial 31-man Scotland squad for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, Bradbury was called into set-up as an injury replacement for clubmate Jamie Ritchie, and ended the tournament with three pool stage appearances against Samoa, Russia and Japan.
Bradbury returned to club action in October 2019 as Edinburgh beat Scarlets 46-7 at BT Murrayfield and has since featured in nine matches, including Saturday’s 61-13 win over Southern Kings that saw the capital side move to the top of Guinness PRO14 Conference B.
Now in his sixth season with the club, Bradbury has scored nine tries in 74 appearances