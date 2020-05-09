Talented players join Cheetahs

09/05/2020
The Toyota Cheetahs have secured the services of two former Grey College stars, George Cronjé and Marcell Muller as well as Ian Groenewald who started for Bulls in the last two Super Rugby matches.
Lock Ian Groenewald will be joining the Toyota Cheetahs on 1 November 2020 from the Griquas. He however represented the Bulls during the 2020 SuperRugby season. Groenewald played under Coach Hawies Fourie for the University of the Stellenbosch Maties during numerous Varsity Cup campaigns. Following his stint at the Maties, he played in Italy for Verona and also had a short stint in France playing as a medical joker for Toulon. Groenewald was contracted by the Griquas in 2019.
“I look forward to joining the Toyota Cheetahs this year, playing with some old teammates again, making new memories and reliving some old memories.” said Groenewald
“I am also looking forward to experiencing the PRO14. I think that is going to be a lot different to Super Rugby, and I look forward to testing myself against the UK sides, the players on that side and making new friendships.”
Star of the 2019 South African Schools team and the vice-captain of the national side, George Cronje will be an ideal fit at loose forward for the Toyota Cheetahs. He is a mobile and physical loose forward, and possesses natural leadership. Straight after school, he went to France where he was contracted by the French Top14 club, Clermont.
Marcell Muller is a big and powerful winger who had a phenomenal strike rate for the Grey College 1st XV. Muller stands at 1.87m tall and tips the scales at 102kg. For his size, he is incredibly mobile and knows how to find the try-line.
He was contracted by the French Top14 club, Montpelier after school. After Ruan Pienaar and Frans Steyn, Muller becomes the third player to sign for Toyota Cheetahs from Montpellier in the past two seasons.
The pair will report for duty as Toyota Cheetahs players as from 1 July this year.
“We are delighted to have George and Marcell back with us at the Toyota Cheetahs. It’s important for me to recruit the best players in Bloemfontein straight from school.” said Coach Hawies Fourie.
“They have a bright future and we look forward to coaching them and having them all in our squad.”