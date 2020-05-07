Taylor agrees new Dragons contract

07/05/2020
Versatile forward Huw Taylor is the latest player to sign a new contract at Dragons.
Welsh-qualified Taylor – who can operate in the back row and at lock - joined the region in 2018 from Worcester Warriors and has made 25 appearances for Dragons, scoring one try.
Dean Ryan, Director of Dragons Rugby, said: "Huw is hard-working and very consistent.
“He is fully committed to helping us achieve our long-term aspirations and enjoys working hard in an environment where he can develop as a player.”
The 23-year-old becomes the latest player to commit his future to Dragons following the likes of fellow forwards Ross Moriarty, Ollie Griffiths, Taine Basham and Aaron Jarvis, plus captain Rhodri Williams.
Taylor said: “I have really enjoyed my time at Dragons and have built a good relationship with the players and staff.
“This year there has been a buzz and a belief about the place. There’s a determination to get better and we are trying new techniques and ways of learning to improve.
“I’m ambitious for the team and for myself. I will work as hard as I can to develop my game and ensure Dragons are as successful as possible.
“It’s a great region, I am proud to be part of it and excited for what the next two years will offer.”