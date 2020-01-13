Williams commits to Dragons

13/01/2020
Scrum half Rhodri Williams has signed a new deal to commit his future to the region.
Williams, who has made 35 appearances for Dragons since joining from Bristol Bears in 2018, has today (Monday) put pen to paper on a new long-term contract.
The 26-year-old, who has captained the team this season, joins Ollie Griffiths in signing new terms at Rodney Parade.
Dragons Director of Rugby, Dean Ryan, said: "It is fantastic news that Rhodri has become the latest player to sign new terms with us.
“He is an important player in our group and has embraced captaining the team.
“We are trying to build momentum here at the Dragons, which the players can see.
“It is important that they feel that as a region we are supporting them to achieve their ambitions.”
Williams started his rugby career with Llandovery before winning selection for Scarlets where he would play between 2011 and 2016.
He won Wales Under-20 honours in the 2013 Six Nations. He went on to make his full senior Wales debut against Tonga in November 2013.
Williams represented the Barbarians against England at Twickenham in May 2018 and again in the summer of 2019, scoring a second half try as a replacement.
Williams said: “I’m excited to commit my future to Dragons and looking forward to what we can achieve in the coming seasons.
“I feel we’ve made big strides in the last six months and I’m confident we will keep building and moving forward as a group.
“Nights like the one against Scarlets make it an absolute pleasure to be part of this region, with the fantastic support of our fans spurring us on.
“I feel really settled here and I’m loving my time at Dragons,” he added.
“You get challenged every day in this environment to improve yourself and better yourself and that is exactly what we need to bring success to the region.”