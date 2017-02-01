Scotland name Womens team to face Ireland

01/02/2017
Scotland Women Head Coach Shade Munro has named his side to play Ireland in the opening game of the Women's Six Nations on Friday 3 February (kick-off 6.35pm) – live on Scottish Rugby TV.
Captain Lisa Martin will start at inside centre alongside powerful new-comer Lisa Thomson, who made her debt in last year's opening match against England, at outside centre.
There is speed in the backs in the form of Murrayfield Wanderers full-back Chloe Rollie and Edinburgh University wingers Megan Gaffney and Rhona Lloyd, the latter also making her debut in the opening game of last year's campaign.
The midfield is completed by Murrayfield Wanderers teammates Sarah Law at scrum-half, who started her international career in 2013, and Helen Nelson at stand-off who was named player of the match on her first start for Scotland against Spain last autumn.
This blend of experience and fresh talent runs throughout the squad with Rachel Malcom making her first start for Scotland in the front-row following two caps from the bench against Spain. She is joined by props Tracy Balmer, on 38 caps, and Lindsey Smith, 32 caps.
In the second-row, Emma Wassell and Deborah McCormack have locked in their positions for the 19th consecutive test following their debut in the opening 2014 Six Nations match versus Ireland.
With two caps under her belt against Spain last November, flanker Louise McMillan is selected alongside RHC Cougar's Karen Dunbar on the opposite flank with 16 caps.
Scottish Rugby's first full-time female player Jade Konkel returns from injury, which saw her side-lined during the Rugby World Cup qualifiers in autumn, to reclaim the No. 8 jersey.
Konkel is one of 11 BT Sport Scottish Rugby Academy players selected to play against Ireland, including Lucy Park and Eilidh Sinclair who are named on the bench.
Head Coach Shade Munro said: "The squad have been working hard in the lead up to this year's Women's Six Nations. Ireland first up is going to be a challenge, but we are focused on getting off on a positive note and improving with every match.
"It's great to open our campaign at Broadwood Stadium – the artificial surface should allow for some fast-paced action - and we're hoping for a big turnout of support as it gives the players a boost.
"In terms of the squad, it's great to see new players pushing for places while our leaders are continuing to step up and show what it takes to be a high-performance athlete.
"I'm looking forward to seeing the group move forward and rise to the challenge and opportunity the Six Nations poses.”
Scotland Women and Scotland U20 are once again making Broadwood Stadium in Cumbernauld their home with double-headers against Ireland, Wales and Italy on Friday evenings ahead of Scotland's RBS 6 Nations matches.
Adult tickets are £10 (valid for both matches) and available HERE. Senior citizens, U18s and Scotland Season Pass holders go free.
Scottish Rugby TV will show the game live and provide highlights, following Six Nations' commitment to all women's games being shown live on TV or online. A highlights package from all the Women's Six Nations matches on each respective weekend will also be aired on BBC on Sunday nights.
Scotland Women team
to play Ireland Women at Broadwood Stadium, Cumbernauld
Friday 3 February (kick-off 6.35pm) – live on Scottish Rugby TV
15. Chloe Rollie* (Murrayfield Wanderers) – 12 caps
14. Megan Gaffney (Edinburgh University) – 20 caps
13. Lisa Thomson* (Edinburgh University) – 7 caps
12. Lisa Martin* CAPTAIN (Murrayfield Wanderers) – 32 caps
11. Rhona Lloyd* (Edinburgh University) - 7 caps
10. Helen Nelson* (Murrayfield Wanderers) – 4 caps
9. Sarah Law* (Murrayfield Wanderers/Edinburgh University) – 25 caps
1. Tracy Balmer (Worcester) – 38 caps
2. Rachel Malcolm (Lichfield) – 2 caps
3. Lindsey Smith (Hillhead Jordanhill) - 32 caps
4. Emma Wassell* (Murrayfield Wanderers) – 18 caps
5. Deborah McCormack (Aylesford Bulls) – 18 caps
6. Karen Dunbar* (RHC Cougars) – 16 caps
7. Louise McMillan* (Hillhead Jordanhill) – 2 caps
8. Jade Konkel** (Hillhead Jordanhill) – 23 caps
Replacements
16. Lucy Park* (Murrayfield Wanderers) – 1 cap
17. Heather Lockhart (Hillhead Jordanhill) – 84 caps
18. Katie Dougan (Edinburgh University) - 4 caps
19. Sarah Bonar (Lichfield) - 2 caps
20. Jemma Forsyth (Hillhead Jordanhill) – 17 caps
21. Jenny Maxwell (Lichfield) – 10 caps
22. Lauren Harris (Melrose) – 17 caps
23. Eilidh Sinclair* (Murrayfield Wanderers) – 13 caps
* BT Sport Scottish Rugby Academy Stage 2 player 2016/17
** BT Sport Scottish Rugby Academy Stage 3 player 2016/17